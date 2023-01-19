By Lisa Richwine and Dawn Chmielewski

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings said on Thursday he will step down as chief executive, handing the reins of the streaming service to partner and co-CEO Ted Sarandos and chief operating officer, Greg Peters.

The company’s shares, which fell nearly 38% last year, were up 6.1% as the streaming video pioneer also said it gained more subscribers than expected at the end of last year.

Netflix is ​​under pressure after losing customers in the first half of 2022.

The change is effective immediately, marking the end of a decade of succession planning by the board. Peters and Sarandos were promoted in July 2020 at a challenging time for the company.

“It was a baptism of fire given Covid and the recent challenges in our business,” Hastings said in a statement. “But both have done incredibly well… so the board and I believe the time is right to decide my succession.”

Hastings left with Netflix announcing fourth-quarter additions of 7.66 million subscribers, above Wall Street forecasts of 4.57 million, with series “Harry & Meghan” and “Wandinha” helping in the battle to attract viewers from streaming television.

Earnings per share, however, were 12 cents, below the 45 cents expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Netflix projected “modest” gains in subscribers through March. The company forecast 4% year-over-year growth in revenue over the period with help from new revenue streams.

The company’s global subscriber base reached 231 million at the end of December.

