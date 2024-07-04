The co-founder of Netflix and one of the largest donors to the US Democratic Party, Reed Hastings, On Wednesday he called for the resignation of President Joe Biden as a candidate for the White House in the next elections.

“Biden must step aside to allow a strong Democratic leader to defeat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous,” Hastings said in an email to The New York Times.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Both Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, have long been two of the largest donors to the Democratic Party, contributing amounts that have exceeded 20 million dollars in recent yearsaccording to the American media.

The Netflix co-founder joins the carousel of voices and media outlets that have called for Biden to withdraw from the race for power in the White House after his intervention last Thursday in the electoral debate against the Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

Despite growing discontent among supporters and members of the Democratic Party calling for change, The White House has insisted that the US president is still in the electoral battle.

Without going further, Joe Bidenalong with US Vice President Kamala Harris, addressed his campaign staff today to encourage them to continue supporting him. In the afternoon, he met with governors from his party to calm nerves after the debate.

Until now, Joe Biden has given no indication that he wants to withdraw from the race for the White House and influential figures in the Democratic Party, such as former President Barack Obama (2009-2017), have rallied around him.