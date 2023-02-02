The anime industry is immense, inevitably, among so many series there are installments that stand out more than others. In fact, they are inherited through the years and even, for new eyes, they get remakes with animations appropriate to modernity. The perseverance of the essence of the stories is the highlight, and everyone knows it, even Netflix, which is why it has a very interesting catalog of classic anime that is a must for all fans. otaku.

Here we present the most interesting classic anime that is currently in the Netflix catalog

Sailor Moon S—1994

Season 1 — 19 episodes

Season 12 — 19 episodes

No one could forget this cast so full of details and life. Magical girls definitely have several cosmic adventures to tell as they make a transformation full of sparkles. Now that the pair of films of Sailor Moon Cosmos, it will definitely do us good to get nostalgic.

These new adaptations are dated for 2023.

Sailor Moon S It is part of the classic anime catalog that is available on Netflix.

Neon Genesis Evangelion—1995

evangelion It’s one of the best installments of all time. that has everything: action, romance, ideological conflicts, secrets and tricks. Not for nothing is it presented as a classic anime that will cross many generations.

Follow the story of Shinji and his destiny to help save humanity together with a team and its wick that seems to have its own conscience by anchoring itself with its suffering humanity.

Definitely, evangelion belongs to the most important classic anime of all time.

Berserk—1997

In the fall 2022 season, the remake of Berserking saw the light — you can watch it on Crunchyroll. Nevertheless, the original installment, which is more complete, is available on Netflix.

Berserking is a dark fantasy story, permeated with violence and magic. Through it we can see various shades of darkness that lead the protagonist to become a strong hero who will have to overcome life’s incessant blows.

Pain and love will be the pair of concepts that guide this unique delivery. We must remember that it is part of the classic anime that has no end. The special case of Berserking is that his mangaka passed away and although it is assumed that he left notes of what he planned for the closure of the manga, this has not yet been revealed.

Surely the fans of Berserking They have a lot of trouble with this, however, the fact that we can enjoy the first adaptation on Netflix is ​​something quite positive.

Monster—2004

the mangaka of Monster he is one of the best authors ever, and this is his most popular anime.

Source: Madhouse

Nevertheless, his work titled pluto It is recognized as the most prestigious of his works. This was closely supervised by the son of Osamu Tezuka – the great father of the manga.

Monster it goes beyond being a work that shows the different shades of evil that exist in the world. Raise ideological questions that will cause chaos when trying to balance situations that often do not have an ideal path.

Inuyasha—2000

27 episodes — season 1

27 episodes — season 2

28 episodes — season 3

Source: Sunrise

inuyasha it will also have a remake for 2023. Howeverthe first adaptation of the romantic story is now available on Netflix. We all know, it’s a very funny classic anime.

Death Note—2006

In Death Note we will find two brilliant minds that will fight with strategies and persuasions, They won’t let us rest for a second, because we will always be waiting for the next movement that will cause deaths.

One bad day, Yagami Light will find a shinigami’s notebook. The shinigami are the entities that come for those who are destined to die, it is through the writing of the names in the notebook that people will lose their lives.

When Light finds the notebook, he will feel the true power. The ambition coupled with her vision and intelligence will cause a wave of deaths that she will try to be stopped by several people, among them, the extremely intelligent young man known as L.

The series will go from the chase to finding out and stopping Light.

Death Note got a live action on Netflix, although the launch was highly criticized and this is due to what the fandom expected of the series.

Cowboy Bebop—1998

The anime with an excellent soundtrack had a live action adaptation on Netflix, however, it failed to get renewed for its second season. Eventhe mangaka of cowboy bebop He commented that he was not satisfied with the adaptation.

Definitely, the live action failed to embrace the essence of the intergalactic knight. The good thing is that the classic animated installment is also available on Netflix.

Classic anime: the must-see movies you can watch on Netflix

Netflix also has classic anime movies. And of course, with several of the Studio Ghibli installments that deserve their own article. Here are the titles:

Akira—1988

Ghost in the shell—1995

The End of Evangelion—1997

Evangelion: Death (True)²—1998

