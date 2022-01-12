Netflix: Claro customers will have the subscription to the platform

Clear makes available its new tripleplay home and postpaid plans that will include standard and premium subscriptions to Netflix, a platform that its new clients will be able to access from now on, according to the company recently.

With these new plans, Claro seeks to generate new and better experiences with its customers, which is why they have started this new alliance with Netflix so that people can access entertainment easily and quickly, according to statements by Ingrid Pérez Trujillo, corporate director of Marketing at Claro Colombia.

Users interested in acquiring the Netflix subscription plan for tripleplay at home, with the purchase of a 75 megabyte plan they will receive an additional 10, 100 megabytes receive an additional 20, and 120 megabytes with an additional 30 and two HD Netflix screens.

These plans are part of Claro’s alliance with Netflix.

If you are interested in reviewing the packages and their prices in detail, you can enter Claro’s website. It should be noted that this option is not only for new ones, if you are a company user and already have the tripleplay package, contact the company and ask for your plan change.

This is not the first alliance between Claro and Netflix. Recently, they had already opened the possibility to users of paying the membership of the streaming service in the household and postpaid bill if the client did not have a credit card.

