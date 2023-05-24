Netflix clarified his position on sharing accounts outside the family. The company wanted to specify that the streaming service is intended to be used by people belonging to the same household, who will have the right to use it at any time and in any place.

Netflix has stated its intention to continue investing in its entertainment service, in order to ensure that anyone can enjoy the film or TV series that best suits their personal tastes. In the article published on the site, a facsimile of the email that subscribers will receive in the coming months. It explains how to control who is using your account at the moment, and also how to remove those devices that do not belong to people who are part of your family.

For those who still want to share their account with elements outside their family, Netflix has come up with two new features. First you can transfer your profile to a new paid subscription. Furthermore, the company has decided to give users the possibility to share their account with non-cohabitants by paying the modest sum of €4.99 per month.