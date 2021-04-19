This Monday, April 19, is a date that, for many Luis Miguel fans, does not go unnoticed. On his birthday, the entertainment company Netflix pays tribute to him by transmitting 51 hours (in reference to his age) of his best hits, with the interpretation of the actor Diego Boneta and with exclusive images of the Sun captured by the POT.

Luis Miguel, considered one of the most popular artists in the history of Latin America, won the affection of thousands of people for his great songs, such as “Suave”, “La unconditional”, “Hasta que meorgés”, “Porbajo from the table ”and“ Now you can leave ”.

The birthday of the ‘Sun of Mexico’ coincided with the premiere (April 18) of the second season (eight episodes) of the series that narrates his life, whose launch arrives every Sunday at 7:00 pm on Netflix.

Years ago, the Mexican singer celebrated his birthday with concerts and his fans, in order to honor him, did not hesitate to sing the mañanitas to the astonishment of the artist who gave himself to his audience.

Lives in the USA

The artist currently lives in Miami (USA) since 2020, the date the first cases of coronavirus were registered. Luis Miguel abides by the isolation from inside his yacht with his brother Alex, according to the media.

Among his properties, the singer also owns a luxurious penthouse, which is located in Brickell Bay, one of the most exclusive areas of Miami. This property was again acquired by the interpreter because he sold it in 2012.