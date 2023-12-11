













Netflix is again in the middle of a controversy due to one of his castings. On this occasion it is because Denzel Washington will play the leading role in a film about General Hannibal. A renowned military general originally from present-day Tunisia.

According to Variety, the Tunisian parliament is against Netflix presenting the general as an African American. Even They insist that the general's racial legacy must be protected. Well, in reality he had Western Asian ancestry.

'There is a risk of falsifying history: we have to take a position on this issue'. A spokesman for the Tunisian parliament stated. As a result of the scandal, some newspapers launched surveys. These showed that the public would consider it a historical error to present the general with an African American.

'In fiction they can do whatever they want. But we are talking about a historical figure and we are proud that he is from Tunisia' Said the country's culture minister. They also assured that they contacted Netflix to propose a deal. If they are not going to respect their heritage, at least they want the film to be filmed in the region. Will they listen to them?

What is the new Netflix movie with Denzel Washington about?

The Netflix movie causing this controversy does not yet have a name, but it will be about General Hannibal. He is considered one of the best military strategists of all time. He was also known for his great victories against the Roman Empire.

This historical film will focus on her battles to make her known to a new audience. It will be directed by director Antoine Fuqua, who recently gave us the trilogy of The Justice along with Denzel Washington. Will you see it when it hits the streaming service?

