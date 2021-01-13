NETFLIX is looking for extras for its new series ‘Feria.’

The company They are from Casting has put out a casting call for 700 extras to be contracted for a new Netflix series.

The production company, Filmax, producers of ‘The hunt’ and ‘The disorder you leave’ is behind this new thriller series, and is looking for men and women between 18 and 70 years old to appear as extras.

‘Feria’ is a supernatural thriller set in a small village in the Andalucian mountains in the mid-1990s, whose inhabitants have more insight than they appear.

Filmax has summed up the story on the following lines: “One day you and your sister discover your parents have disappeared and they have been accused of killing more than twenty people. The villagers are looking for justice and revenge ”.

‘Feria’ is a story which revolves around a sect, supernatural beings and a labyrinth-type mine.

The main cast of the series is led by award winner of the Forque award for best actress Marta Nieto (‘Madre’), the young actresses Ana Tomeno (‘La Isla Minima’) and Carla Campra (‘Señoras del (h) AMPA’ ).

The cast is completed by Angela Cremonte (‘The Cable Girls’), Patricia Lopez (‘The Plague’), Isak Ferriz (‘Giants’, ‘The Distances’) and Ernest Villegas (‘Nit i dia’).

The casting call will take place on January 19 from 10am to 7.30pm in Ronda’s sports complex ‘El Fuente’ (there will be another selection the day before, in the town of Zaraha de la Sierra, Cadiz).

The team are looking for a total of 700 extras to appear throughout the series in two main time periods, 1975 and 1995.

Each applicant will have five photos taken and naturalness is recommended (no make-up or fancy hairstyles).

The entrance to the castings will be done in strict order of arrival and a mask and disinfectant gel are required.

Those selected for the series will be contracted and paid according to industry agreement.