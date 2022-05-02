The user, economic and reputational crisis that the Netflix content platform is experiencing is taking away some of its most ambitious projects. It is the case of Pearlthe animated series that Meghan Markle, the wife of Henry of England, was preparing and that, as has just been known, has been cancelled.

This has been announced by the company itself, as reported by the Reuters news agency. As the content creator explains in a statement, she has decided to “stop the development of several projects, including the Markle series, as part of the strategy regarding animated series”, without giving further explanations about the decision. For its part, Archewell, the producer of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has not wanted to make any statement to the media either.

Pearl —which took the same name that Markle received as a child— was going to be about the adventures of a 12-year-old girl inspired by the experiences of great women in history. In it, the Duchess of Sussex was going to be an executive producer together with David Furnish, Elton John’s husband. “Like so many other girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome the challenges of everyday life,” Markle explained last summer when the series was announced. “I am thrilled that Archewell Productions, along with the mighty Netflix and these incredible producers, are bringing to life this animated series that celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I can’t wait for this very special series to see the light of day.” However, for now the project has no sign of continuing, or at least not doing so on Netflix.

Through their content creation platform, called Archewell, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed an agreement with Netflix in September 2020 to create content; three months later they would do it with the Spotify audio platform. As told then The New York Times, In their agreement with Netflix, the couple was going to act as producers and creators, but at the moment they did not intend to get in front of the cameras, although they did not rule it out either. “Our intention is to create content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, doing aspirational family shows is very important to us,” the Duke and Duchess said in a statement. The platform also expressed its joy then: “We are incredibly proud that they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and excited at the idea of ​​telling stories with them.”

At that time the specialized media valued the agreement at 100 million of dollars. Seven months later his first project was revealed: a documentary series about the Invictus Games —the sports competition for war wounded that Enrique founded in 2014 and which is held internationally— which is still going on for now, just as it has platform confirmed. Heart of Invictus, as it will be called, it will focus on the current edition of the games, which has just taken place in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Netflix is ​​going through a difficult time. On April 19, the company announced that it had lost 200,000 users in the first quarter of 2022, which was its first drop since 2011, leaving it with a total of 221.6 million customers. A fall that was a bump in its shares on the Stock Exchange: that Tuesday they plummeted 24%, to 265.11 dollars; throughout 2022 they had already fallen by more than 40%. The share price of Disney and Warner Bros Discovery (owners of Disney+ and HBO Max) also fell.