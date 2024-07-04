It’s no secret that Sony wants to bring its properties to the small screen. We’ve already seen this with productions like The Last of Us for HBO and Twisted Metal for Peacock. Along with this, an adaptation of Horizon for Netflix. However, This project could be cancelledsince the person responsible for this series has been accused of inappropriate behavior.

Recently, a report by The Rolling Stones emerged stating that Steve Blackman, showrunner of The Umbrella Academy and who is in charge of the Horizon series, is a toxic director, creating a hostile work environment, and is accused of being abusive, manipulative and vindictive. Thus, The outlet has noted that the Horizon adaptation has been cancelled altogetherthus cutting ties with Blackman.

Although there is no official information from Netflix or Sony on the matter at the moment, this would not be the first time this has happened. At the moment, the streaming giant has only commented that it has multiple projects in collaboration with Blackman, although they didn’t mention if Horizon is one of these or notConsidering that the Horizon series was in very early stages of development, it won’t be a big loss for the companies to completely scrap this project, at least for the time being.

There is still a chance that the Horizon series will end up in the hands of another producer and continue its run on Netflix. Likewise, Another company could take on this project. However, for now it seems that the desire to see Aloy and company in live action has come to an end. In related news, this is the length of LEGO Horizon Adventures. Similarly, Aloy could come to Super Smash Bros.

Author’s Note:

It’s a real shame that a project with so much potential is being cancelled because of one person’s horrible behaviour. Netflix should fire Blackman, and choose someone else to continue this project. I hope this isn’t the end of this adaptation.

Via: The Rolling Stones