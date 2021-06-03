The video on demand platform Netflix It is as well known for releasing an enormous amount of original content regularly as it is for canceling it at the first few changes. It is precisely this case that we have to talk to you about today. And it is that now we have known that Netflix cancels Jupiter’s Legacy after its first season. So has released the Deadline portal, which correctly points out that the cancellation of this series of superheroes occurs before a full month has passed since its incorporation into the service’s catalog.

Jupiter’s Legacy had a mixed reception both on the part of the specialized critics and on the part of the public, which would be the reason for having ended his adventure with so little margin. However, the North American production company has also taken advantage of this surprising announcement to confirm Supercrooks, a spin-off of Jupiter’s Legacy that will serve to deepen in some of its characters. In this way, Netflix is ​​left without its new bet in the genre of Superheros, where other works like The Boys have taken advantage of the competition.

The series, which premiered its first and final season on past May 7, told us the story of a group of superheroes who had protected the Earth for decades. However, when it is your children who must take over and assume that role, nothing works as it did before. On the other side of the coin we find Shadow and bone, Netflix’s latest big bet in the fantasy genre that has worked like a charm from day one and that just a few dates ago earned its renewal for a second season, with hopes of extending many more.