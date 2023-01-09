Inside Jobanimated series by Netflix, had been renewed for a second season, but that is no longer the case. The streaming service has canceled the series created by Shion Takeuchi (Gravity Falls) and co-produced by Takeuchi and Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsh.

Takeuchi announced the cancellation on Twitter. “I am heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Inside Job Season 2,” she wrote. “Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I’m devastated that I can’t watch them grow.”

The project was part of Takeuchi and Hirsch’s development deal with the streaming giant and was the first adult animated series produced in-house by Netflix Animation Studios.

The series had been renewed in June last year, before the second part of season 1 hit Netflix. Season 1, Part 1 debuted with 10 episodes on Netflix in October 2021, while Part 2 debuted last November with eight more episodes.

Inside Job it’s about a shadow government and a dysfunctional crew whose day job is to commit the world’s biggest conspiracies. Their day-to-day operations involve complicated cover-ups, secret societies and more. The focus was on Agent Reagan Ridley who believes the world could be a better place. Reagan thinks he can make a difference if he alone can handle his maniacal, rule-abiding father.

“Reagan and Brett deserved to have their own ending and finally find happiness,” Takeuchi added in her tweet. “And I wish I could share with you all what was in store.”

This cancellation comes after that of 1899 and the twenty canceled series of 2022.