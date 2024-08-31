Dead Boy Detectivesspin-off TV series of The Sandmanwas cancelled from Netflix after just one season. The first, and at this point only, season of the series debuted on Netflix’s streaming platform on April 25.

The series was originally supposed to be an exclusive to HBO’s Max platform and, in fact, a pilot episode was ordered in 2021. In 2023, however, the exploitation rights were acquired by Netflix in 2023 since, according to rumors, the show is based on characters with a DC Comics label that, however, did not fit with the new creative direction of James Gunn And Peter Safran for products featuring DC characters on the Max platform.

The Dead Boy Detectives characters were first introduced in an issue of the comic book The Sandman and, therefore, the show was in continuity with the TV series of the same name starring Tom Sturridge, as confirmed by the creator. Neil Gaiman.

George Rexstrew And Jayden Revere They played the protagonists of Dead Boy Detectives, whose characters became friends in the afterlife and decided to join forces to solve mysteries of a supernatural natureThe series’ cast also included Kassius Nelson, Yuyu Kitamura, Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, David Iacono, Lukas Gage and Ruth Connell.