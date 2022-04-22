According to a report from Lucas Shawcorrespondent for BloombergNetflix canceled Bright 2the sequel to the fantasy film starring Will Smith in 2017.

This film was directed by David Yesterdayand although it received poor ratings at the time, it gained so many views that a sequel was ordered.

At the moment there is no official statement that gives us a reason and confirms why. Netflix canceled Bright 2but the culprit could be Will Smith.

Originally, the sequel began to be delayed due to problems with the actor’s schedule, but after the cancellation campaign that began with the slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars, it would not be unusual for it to have something to do with it.

Despite the fact that Will Smith tried to apologize in every way possible and that he received a sanction from the academy, several of his possible projects were affected.

Yes Netflix canceled Bright 2Y i am legend 2 discarded the actor from the production, it is likely that other works will follow the same line, as happened with Johnny Depp.

As I mentioned before, the information has not yet been officially confirmed, so it is best to wait for a statement.

Netflix canceled Bright 2 but what is the first one about?

The original story takes place in an alternate present where humans coexist with fantastic creatures like orcs and elves, so magic and technology are present.

Will Smith interprets Daryl Warda Los Angeles police officer who returns to duty after an incident, only this time with the help of the rookie cop Nick Jacoby.

The conflict begins when they discover a magical wand of great power that leads them to face powerful and dark forces that end up uniting them.

Yeah, we know the plot sounds weird, but the audience ended up loving her in the end and it’s sad that we can’t see how it continues.

