A few weeks ago, Netflix released a horror series created by Mike Flanagan, famous for his work on “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass.” The program came to streaming in style, since it was promoted as the next great success of the platform, especially after receiving the Guinness record for the largest number of scares in a single episode. But it was already CAN-CE-LA-DO.

Despite garnering an 87% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it failed to stay in the top 10 series on Netflix for long. Viewers seem not to have been sucked in by its creepy story and the Big Red N has chosen to keep it to a single season.

This new Netflix horror production has an 87% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: Netflix

The horror series that Netflix canceled after one season

First, let’s get the mystery out of the way: the production is question is “The midnight club” , translated for Latin America as “The Midnight Club”. Now yes, we give you the context that you expected so much. Why was it cancelled?

According to Variety, the decision was made by the firm of Reed Hastings after Flanagan and Trevor Macy, both executive producers of the show, will end their global agreement with the service to sign a new contract with Amazon Studios.

What is “The Midnight Club” about?

“In a hospital for terminally ill teens, a group makes a pact: the first to die must send a signal from the afterlife,” says the official Netflix synopsis.

“The Midnight Club” – cast