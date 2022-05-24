So far in 2022, Netflix has made many changes to its programming catalogue, withdrawing programs and renewing new titles.

Although the figures have been disappointing for streaming, which due to the loss of subscribers has had to lay off workers, the big red N will continue to make weekly changes within its programming.

Next, find out which are the 8 canceled titles and the 12 renewed during the first five months of 2022.

The 12 titles that Netflix will renew

“Emily in Paris”: the series starring Lily Collins was renewed for season 3 and 4. The news was released by Netflix on January 10, 2022 through its social networks.

“Stranger Things”: The fourth season of the series starring Millie Bobby Brown will debut on May 27, while the fifth installment already confirmed will be the last and is expected to debut in 2023.

“To hot to handle”: on February 22, Netflix announced that the show will return for a fourth season.

“I never”: creator and producer Lang Fisher was in charge of communicating that the teen series would be renewed for a season 4, which will be the last.

“Vikings: Valhalla”: while season 2 has already finished production and will debut in 2023, the third installment will begin filming soon.

“Big Mouth”: the adult cartoon will have a season 7 and the sixth installment will debut later this year.

“Heart stopper”: On May 20, Netflix announced that the book-based series was renewed for a second and third season.

“Human Resources”: On April 18, it was announced that the spin-off of “Big mouth” will have a second season.

“Love is blind”: Netflix announced on March 24 that the reality show will return for season 4 and 5.

“Indian Pairing”: Although it has not yet broadcast season 2, Netflix has announced the renewal for a third installment.

“queer eyes”: the inclusive series will have a season 7.

“Sweet Magnolias”: on May 4, Netflix announced the renewal for season 3.

Loa 8 titles that Netflix canceled