“Dark” creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese returned with “1899”, an “action series with a lot of violence, people running and screaming”. However, the hopeful statements about its new creation seem to have better described the fans reacting to its cancellation after just one season. As for the rest, we greeted the news with the same fake shock as a poorly orchestrated surprise party.

They promised that it would be the same or bigger than its sister production, but —contrary to what someone might argue in its favor— we can assure you that it was not a victim of high expectations. It did not enjoy an attractive premise like “Flashforward” or characters to love like those of “Lost” or the daring of “Black Mirror.” Instead, it was saddled with mishandled clichés, mechanical filmmaking, contrived simulation, and tedious narrative that dragged on for eight episodes.

In the end, there is nothing that justifies this exercise in narrative style beyond the mysteries that they sowed and for which we will never have answers. In that sense, we share the unknowns with you.

Why are there so many triangles? They first appear in the letter Maura receives and will continue to be present in several key scenes afterwards.

Who created the simulation and why? In the end, it is discovered that Maura was the creator of this, but the reason for it was not known.

Are there other simulations? The world we knew was created with technology from the year 2099 and there is no reason to believe that they did more, depending on the objective.

Why is Daniel trying to wake Maura up? His brother Ciaran is in control of everything, so he needs her. However, the reason behind is unknown.

How did Daniel avoid detection earlier? Not even the character knows how he did it, considering that Henry and Ciaran are aware of everything.

What will happen to Maura after waking up? The season finale made us wonder if Maura is already aware of having created the simulation or if she still has no memory of what happened before.

What is the project looking for? Prometheus? Humanity needs to be saved and transported to some place in space, so the Prometheus ship seems to obey this mission.

What role does Henry play in the series? At the beginning, he was presented as a villain who has erased his daughter’s memory and at the end we see him as in charge of monitoring everything that happens on the ship.

What are Cirian’s plans? He sent Maura a letter with information about the disappearance of the Prometheus and a pendant that contains the key with which to escape from the simulation, so he sees himself as an ally.

“1899” was canceled after just one season, but they jumped ship rather than hit the iceberg. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

“1899″ – official synopsis

A ship full of European immigrants is headed for New York. Everyone in the transport dreams of a future in the New World, but everything changes when they discover another ship adrift on the high seas. After this, his journey to the promised land becomes a nightmarish enigma.

Thus divided the critics

“’1899′ takes its multicultural passengers through an atmospheric mystery and delivers a suspenseful ride, even if it may never reach a satisfying destination,” said the Rotten Tomatoes reviewer. Interestingly, his latest statement came true on and off screen.