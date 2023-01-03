Netflix He launched “1899”, the new series from the creators of “Dark”. Expectations were high due to the overwhelming success of its predecessor and the enthusiastic declarations of the showrunners who promised a more powerful and frenetic story without leaving aside the mysteries. However, the result did not convince critics or fans.

After months without word on a renewal, co-creator Baran bo Odar announced that the show has been cancelled. As for the reason behind it, the streaming service has not yet given an official response, although many assume that the plagiarism lawsuit had something to do with it, due to its bad reputation.

What did the showrunner say about the cancellation?

“It is with sadness that we have to tell you that ‘1899’ will not be renewed. We would have loved to end this incredible journey with a second and third season, just as we did with ‘Dark’, but sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan,” he explained in the statement.

“We know this is going to disappoint millions of fans, but we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts, as you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love. Never forget it. Bo & Jantje”, concluded the co-creator.

What is “1899” about?

A ship full of European immigrants is headed for New York. Everyone on the ship dreams of a future in the New World, but everything changes when they discover another immigrant ship adrift on the high seas. After this, his journey to the promised land becomes a nightmarish enigma.

What did the critics say about the series?

“’1899′ takes its multicultural passengers through an atmospheric mystery and delivers a suspenseful ride, even if it may never reach a satisfying destination,” the Rotten Tomatoes critic said. Interestingly, his latest statement came true on and off screen.