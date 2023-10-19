DThe streaming provider Netflix was able to increase the number of its subscribers by more than ten percent in the last quarter. The number of global subscriptions rose by 8.76 million to 247.15 million in the third quarter of the year, Netflix announced on Wednesday. This corresponds to an increase of 10.8 percent and exceeded analysts’ expectations.

“The past six months have been challenging for our industry given the writer and actor strikes in the United States,” Netflix told shareholders. The company referred to the agreement reached with the scriptwriters at the end of September, which led to an end to this strike, and asserted that it also wanted to resolve the disputes with the actors.

Stricter password rules

Above all, the crackdown on sharing access data and the cheaper subscription with advertising has brought the company many new customers. Netflix now feels so strongly encouraged in its strategy that some subscription variants will initially become more expensive for customers in the USA, France and Great Britain. The stock jumped by more than nine percent at times in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Since the summer, Netflix has been taking action in Germany, among other places, against users sharing an account across one household. Additional money is now due – either the fellow users pay for their own account, or the previous account holder adds them as an additional member for 4.99 euros per month. This is how much the cheapest subscription with advertisements costs in Germany.







According to Netflix’s previous calculations, around 100 million used the password from another household. The company is betting that affected users would rather pay instead of canceling the service. This calculation works out. Netflix now had a total of 238.4 million paying customers at the end of the quarter.

Netflix sales rose by eight percent year-on-year to $8.54 billion (8.11 billion euros), as Netflix announced on Wednesday. Profits grew by around a fifth to around $1.68 billion.