The phrase is part of a response to a question posed to Gilligan about the outcome of the Writer’s Guild of America strike, which ended recently and saw the WGA reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers that many members of the union consider favorable.

Vince Gilligan, creator of Breaking Bad , recently gave an interview to Variety in honor of the 10th anniversary of the series finale. A rather unexpected statement about streaming came up in the interview, with Gilligan saying: “ I don’t know how streaming makes money “. The creative also stated that from his point of view it could also be one Ponzi scheme .

“Netflix invented this streaming system and everyone else had to jump in, at the expense of the previous system,” Gilligan said of the many streaming services that have sprung up in recent years. “The whole thing seems to be wobbly and about to collapse. Strike or no strike, who can say how the situation will evolve? Suddenly, we’re going from 700 shows to 100? Overall I’m a little pessimistic about how this will all play out, because at some point Wall Street shareholders demand that companies be profitable.”

“Streaming, as practiced by Netflix, came in like the cavalry at the last minute and kept our show going,” Gilligan said of the massive boost in popularity the show received after being added to Netflix’s library. Netflix. “Streaming is wonderful at this level, and it is excellent convenience to watch any series you want instantly.”

“On the other hand – as often happens with technology, starting with the atomic bomb, when we invent something and only then understand how to use it – television was a wonderful business when it was supported by advertising, when the authors made good money,” he commented Gilligan. “The heads of the studios and networks also made a lot of money. I don’t know how streaming makes money. How do you monetize doing 700 series, each of which has six or eight episodes and only two or three seasons? I guess Netflix is ​​profitable – surely that’s what they say on Wall Street – but I don’t know how streaming in general can be a profitable venture, compared to the old system of ad-supported seasons with 20 or more episodes. We know that system works and that it has made money, without any accounting obfuscation.”

“I don’t understand the streaming system, but Sometimes it seems like a Ponzi scheme to me” Gilligan said of streaming’s uncertain future. “It’s all way beyond my level of knowledge, but there’s a lot of unrest in the business world because people are looking around and wondering, ‘How is this going to work in the long run? term?”. Maybe it won’t work.”

