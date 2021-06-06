Netflix video service bought the film by Ksenia Sobchak about the Skopinsky maniac. About this she reported on Instagram during correspondence with Esquire Editor-in-Chief Sergei Minaev.

In fact, whoever clings is you)) to me for any reason. Oh, and by the way, Netflix is ​​taking our film about a maniac. Which touched you so “not in old age”. So congratulations))) Ksenia Sobchak

Sobchak’s interview with Viktor Mokhov was published on March 22. The blogger claimed that her video would not be about Mokhov, but “about those terrible crimes that a person is capable of.” Some of the viewers considered that her interview heroes a dangerous criminal.

In 2000, Viktor Mokhov kidnapped and raped two underage girls for several years. They managed to escape three and a half years later by handing over a note to the wild. On March 3, Mokhov was released after 17 years in prison.

In 2020, the Russian version of the Netflix video streaming service was launched. In addition to the localized interface, Russian-language voice acting and subtitles, films made in Russia appeared in it. In May, Netflix announced the start of filming for the first original Russian TV series.