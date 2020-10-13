The Russian TV series Epidemic, which entered the top 5 in terms of views on the American streaming service Netflix in the world, broke the record for the cost of selling on this platform for Russian producers. This was reported by the platform flixpatrol.com, which aggregates statistics of views of streaming services in 56 countries of the world.

The cost of the series was about $ 1.5 million. Earlier, the series “Better than People” held the record for a year and a half. It cost Netflix $ 1 million.

On October 11, Epidemic took the fourth line of the rating. The eight-part film was released on Netflix on October 7 under the title “To the lake” in the Netflix Originals lineup, which promotes the service’s own projects and selected series from different countries, which the service puts its brand on.

Epidemic is based on Yana Wagner’s novel Vongozero and tells about a deadly virus. First, it is distributed in Moscow, from where the heroes escape to Karelia. The film was produced by Valery Fedorovich and Evgeny Nikishov, managing the TV-3 channel. The customers were the structures of “Gazprom-Media”.

The series starred Kirill Kyaro, Victoria Isakova, Alexander Robak, Maryana Spivak, Savely Kudryashov, Yuri Kuznetsov and Alya Nikulina.

In September, Netflix announced the purchase of this project from the creators, without naming the deal. The Netflix sale brought in about $ 1.5 million and covered about half of the show’s costs, a source said.Kommersant“In Gazprom-Media.

In late September, Netflix showed a teaser for the upcoming animated feature film Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, based on the universe of the game of the same name.