Netflix, the streaming giant, is causing a sensation among its users for the true crime stories in its catalog. In this scenario, he launched the miniseries “Killer Sally” exposing the infamous case of Sally McNeil, one of domestic violence and gender roles.

The protagonist had an affair with Ray McNeil, the American national bodybuilding champion, but that was not why she was left in the shade. She was an outstanding former marine who amazed the men of the time for her physical condition.

The day that changed his life

No one imagined that Sally McNeil was a victim of physical abuse. After several years of abuse, she killed Ray with a shotgun on Valentine’s Day 1995. This is why they ended up calling her a “thug” and a “monster”.

The controversial verdict of the judgment

The woman claimed it was all done in self-defense, but was ultimately sentenced to 19 years to life in prison for second-degree murder. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, it was a premeditated murder, the revenge of a jealous and aggressive wife.

The miniseries “Killer Sally” has three episodes in which there are testimonies of their grown children. She arrived on the streaming platform on November 3 and continues to talk about her revelations.