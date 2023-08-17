Netflix bets on Saudi Arabia and, for the first time, decides to produce a comedy television series shot entirely in the Kingdom. “Bait Tahir”, or ‘The house of Tahir’, follows the story of a family of amateur entrepreneurs who decide to join forces to transform their now close to bankruptcy fishmonger into a thriving business. Netflix original series, the series directed by Saudi director Sultan al-Abdulmohsen will be available in preview from 6 September.

”With their Jeddah fish shop weeks away from bankruptcy, will the Tahir family be able to lay the foundations for a new success or will they simply cause family chaos? In this comedy series a Saudi family uses their grandmother’s green thumb to go from ‘surf’ to ‘turf’ and be first in a burgeoning new market,” reads the synopsis on Netflix. “As they reinvent their business and themselves , learn the meaning of sacrifice, brotherhood and family, with a lot of shenanigans,” the account reads.

Commenting on the trailer that Netflix released via social media, the president of the General Authority for Entertainment of Saudi Arabia, Turki Al al-Shikh, spoke of an “excellent” job and hoped that “more attention would be paid to Saudi content”. It was then underlined that ”Saudis represent the largest number of Netflix subscribers in the region”, so that ”an occasional series or film” on Saudi Arabia ”is not enough for us”.

Hence Turki Al al-Shikh’s decision to meet with Netflix executives in September to discuss producing more content made in Saudi Arabia.