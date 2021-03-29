As announced at the beginning of the year, Netflix continues to bet on its original content and gives news about the development of a new project. This time, it’s about a film produced and filmed in Peru.

Through a statement, the streaming announced the official start of work on its first Peruvian film, a romantic comedy that will have Cusco, Puno and Paracas as its main scenarios.

With Tondero as the production company in charge, the protagonists of the film have already been confirmed. They stand out from them:

Stephanie Cayo (Club de Cuervos, As fallen from the sky).

Maxi Iglesias (Velvet, Ingobernable, Valeria).

Amiel Cayo (Altarpiece).

Mayela Llocylla (The Last Bastion).

Wendy Ramos (There is only one father, At 40, Locos de amor 2, Pataclaun, Asu Mare).

Vicente Vergara (Infinite Trench, Everyone knows it, Poison).

Although at the moment the name of the Netflix feature film is not available, the official synopsis has been shared. It says the following:

Salvador Campodónico is a successful Spanish businessman whose family owns the largest hotel corporation in all of Spain. For the construction of their first international project, they choose to land in front of a world wonder: Cusco, navel of the world. It is there where he meets Ariana, a backpacker adventurer who lives a life completely opposite to his own, free from ties, and that he will love and hate as they get to know each other. Will they be able to walk the same route?

The original film is directed by fellow actor Bruno Ascenzo. At the moment it does not have a release date.