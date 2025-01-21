The queen of streaming, Netflix, has presented the results for the last quarter of its fiscal year 2024. The producer of The Snow Society has registered 1,869 million dollars in profitsthe equivalent of $4.27 per share, beating the $4.20 per share expected by the markets. In addition, it has obtained 10,247 million dollars in income, a year-on-year increase of 16%, beating the 10,110 million predicted by experts.

Besides, Netflix has doubled the number of new subscribers expected for this quarteradding 18.9 million compared to the expected 9.77 million, almost double. In total, the company already exceeds 300 million users, weeks before it stops announcing this data on a quarterly basis, although the firm has assured that it will continue to report this when it reaches “round numbers.” So, The last quarter of last year was the best in the history of Netflix in terms of subscribers, adding the same number of new users as in the same period of 2023 and 2024 combined.

On the other hand, the projections for the first quarter of its next fiscal year are very positive. Netflix expects to continue increasing its revenue by 11% year-on-year to $10.4 billion, while simultaneously increasing its profits to $2.44 billion. This profit volume would be the best profit figure in its history.

In addition, Ad-supported plan share has increased 30% quarter-on-quarter, around 100 million usersand assuming 55% of new subscribers. In addition, Netflix has announced that, starting in April, its ad sales platform will be available in the United States, a country in which it has announced price increases. These increases will also occur in Canada, Portugal and Argentina