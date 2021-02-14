New titles join Netflix in the second week of February, so many viewers are expecting to see a wide variety of series and films that will be available within the online platform.
One of the novelties arrives with The Twilight saga. The popular franchise based on the novels by Stephenie Meyer chronicles the romance between student Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen.
It also joins the streaming service catalog The danish girl. This Tom Hooper-directed film tells the true story of Lili Elbe, the first transgender woman to undergo sex reassignment surgery.
Below we reveal the complete list of all series, films and documentaries that will be available on Netflix from February 15 to 21, 2021.
Series and films
February 15
- In the pits (season 1)
- Are you the one (season 1)
- Twilight
- Twilight, the saga: new moon
- Twilight, the saga: eclipse
- Twilight Saga: Dawn (Part 1)
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 2)
- Escape to freedom
February 16th
- The danish girl
- The pianist
- Back to the future 2
- Back to the future 3
- Scarface
- Jurassic park
- Jurassic park 3
- Jurassic world
- Anna Karenina
- Moonrise kingdom: a kingdom under the moon
- Ted 2
- My girlfriend Polly
- Safari Mission: An Interactive You vs. Wild
February 17th
- Behind your eyes (season 1)
18th of February
- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Season 1)
February 19th
- Tribes of Europe (season 1)
- Don’t worry, I take care of you
- The mole agent
February 20th
- Mission impossible: repercussion
