New titles join Netflix in the second week of February, so many viewers are expecting to see a wide variety of series and films that will be available within the online platform.

One of the novelties arrives with The Twilight saga. The popular franchise based on the novels by Stephenie Meyer chronicles the romance between student Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen.

It also joins the streaming service catalog The danish girl. This Tom Hooper-directed film tells the true story of Lili Elbe, the first transgender woman to undergo sex reassignment surgery.

Below we reveal the complete list of all series, films and documentaries that will be available on Netflix from February 15 to 21, 2021 .

Series and films

February 15

In the pits (season 1)

Are you the one (season 1)

Twilight

Twilight, the saga: new moon

Twilight, the saga: eclipse

Twilight Saga: Dawn (Part 1)

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 2)

Escape to freedom

February 16th

The danish girl

The pianist

Back to the future 2

Back to the future 3

Scarface

Jurassic park

Jurassic park 3

Jurassic world

Anna Karenina

Moonrise kingdom: a kingdom under the moon

Ted 2

My girlfriend Polly

Safari Mission: An Interactive You vs. Wild

February 17th

Behind your eyes (season 1)

18th of February

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Season 1)

February 19th

Tribes of Europe (season 1)

Don’t worry, I take care of you

The mole agent

February 20th

Mission impossible: repercussion