We arrive in the middle of summer but this does not stop the catalog of Netflixwhich offers several novelties between new movies and TV series also for this August 2022like every month, so let’s take a look at the new introductions dedicated to subscribers to the video service.
We have already seen the new free games that will be introduced in August 2022 as an extra bonus for all subscribers, in an initiative that obviously continues and progresses in an interesting way, while in this case we return to the more classic component of the service and see the new content videos scheduled for Netflix in the month of departure.
Among the new features is the film Day Shift: Hunting for Vampires, which stars the strange duo composed of Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg as well as Midsommar and various others, while among the TV series, great interest is reserved for the arrival of The Sandman and the third season of Locke & Key.
Note that the list is not yet final and may be subject to further updates.
Netflix August 2022 – Movies
- Midsommar: the village of the damned – 1 August
- Adaline: eternal youth – August 1st
- Man in Black 1st, 2nd and 3rd – 1st August
- Spider-Man 1, 2 and 3 – August 1
- The wedding season – August 4th
- The fate of the Ninja Turtles – 5th August
- Carter – August 5
- Los Ladrones: The Last Great Robbery – August 10th
- 13: The Musical – August 12th
- Dayshift: Vampire Hunting – August 12th
- Royalteen: the heir – August 17th
- Parallel lines – August 17th
- Fullmetal Alchemist: Scar’s Revenge – August 20
- Me Time – A weekend all to myself – August 26th
- Seoul Vive: The last chase – August 26th
Netflix August 2022 – TV series, anime, documentaries and reality shows
- Clusterf ** k: Woodstock ’99 – August 3
- Kakegurui Twin – August 4th
- Super Giant Brothers Fire – 4th August
- The Sandman – August 5th
- I killed my father – August 9th
- Locke & Key, Season 3 – August 10
- Instant Dream Home: Houses to be transformed – 10th August
- Indian Matchmaking, Season 2 – August 10th
- A model family – August 12th
- Never have I ever … Season 3 – August 12th
- Who plays with fire – August 17th
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Season 3 – August 18
- Echoes – August 19th
- Kleo – August 19
- The girl in the mirror – August 19th
- Chad & JT Go Deep – August 23rd
- Lost Ollie – August 24th
- Mo – August 24th
- Selling the OC – August 24th
- The Vallarta case: a Mexican novel – 25 August
- Partner track – August 26th
- I am a killer – August 30th
- Untold vol. 2: The Non-Existent Girlfriend (Aug 16), The Rise and Decline of AND1 (Aug 23), Operation Flagrant Foul (Aug 30)
