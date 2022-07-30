We arrive in the middle of summer but this does not stop the catalog of Netflixwhich offers several novelties between new movies and TV series also for this August 2022like every month, so let’s take a look at the new introductions dedicated to subscribers to the video service.

We have already seen the new free games that will be introduced in August 2022 as an extra bonus for all subscribers, in an initiative that obviously continues and progresses in an interesting way, while in this case we return to the more classic component of the service and see the new content videos scheduled for Netflix in the month of departure.

Among the new features is the film Day Shift: Hunting for Vampires, which stars the strange duo composed of Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg as well as Midsommar and various others, while among the TV series, great interest is reserved for the arrival of The Sandman and the third season of Locke & Key.

Note that the list is not yet final and may be subject to further updates.

Netflix August 2022 – Movies

Midsommar: the village of the damned – 1 August

Adaline: eternal youth – August 1st

Man in Black 1st, 2nd and 3rd – 1st August

Spider-Man 1, 2 and 3 – August 1

The wedding season – August 4th

The fate of the Ninja Turtles – 5th August

Carter – August 5

Los Ladrones: The Last Great Robbery – August 10th

13: The Musical – August 12th

Dayshift: Vampire Hunting – August 12th

Royalteen: the heir – August 17th

Parallel lines – August 17th

Fullmetal Alchemist: Scar’s Revenge – August 20

Me Time – A weekend all to myself – August 26th

Seoul Vive: The last chase – August 26th

Netflix August 2022 – TV series, anime, documentaries and reality shows