Home » Tv ” TV series ” Netflix, “Atypical 4”: released the official trailer

Netflix recently released the trailer for the fourth and final season of Atypical, which will be released on July 9, 2021 on the streaming platform and also on Sky Q and NOW.

The tv series Atypical is a comedy created by Robia Rashid which tells the story of Sam, interpreted by Keir Gilchrist, a teenage boy with the Asperger’s syndrome. Sam claims her independence and seeks love, involving her growth process his family, his therapist Julia and his friend Zahid.

The new season of the tv series will be available on Netflix apart from July 9, 2021 and will also be released on Sky Q is NOW.

The fourth season of Atypical will also be thelast of the series, and in this regard the director said:

“While I’m sad that we’re nearing the end of the series, I feel tremendous gratitude for being able to tell this story. […] I hope Atypical’s legacy consists of many more ignored voices finally getting heard; even when the series ends, [spero che] we will continue to tell funny and exciting stories that derive from underrepresented points of view “

Atypical: plot of the new season

Read also: Atypical on Netflix: cast, plot and curiosity

The new season trailer shows the beginning of the new growth path of the protagonist. Indeed, Sam and his companions are facing the entrance to the college and they will take crucial decisions which will determine the direction of their adult life.

For Sam, a boy who suffers from an autism spectrum disorder, Asperger’s Syndrome, the growth path will prove even more surprising. In the course of events, Sam is constantly joined by his own parents worry about his escape from the domestic nest.

Atypical: Actors and characters

All the performers of the previous seasons will return to the cast: