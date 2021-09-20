The Emmy Awards, a gala that honors the best of television and streaming, held its 73rd edition on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, hosted by the actor and comedian Cedric The Entertainer. Various series of digital platforms were the winners in the popular event, but in this note we will focus on Netflix and one of its representatives: The crown. Here are the categories in which fiction won.

Emmy 2021: The crown, the categories in which the Netflix series won

Best drama series

The Boys

The Bridgertons

The Crown – WINNER

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Territory

The Mandalorian

Pose

This is us

Best Actor in a Drama

Regé-Jean Page (The Bridgertons)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown) – WINNER

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Territory)

Matthew Rhys (Parry Mason)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Best Actress in a Drama

Olivia Colman (The Crown) – WINNER

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Territory)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Tobias Menzies (The Crown) – WINNER

OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Territory)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

John Lightgow (Perry Mason)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Gillian Anderson (The Crown) – WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Anna Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Territory).

What is The Crown about?

The last 10 chapters of the third season of The Crown They take place between 1964 and 1976. In this period, you can see the end of Princess Margaret’s marriage and the farewell of Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

The fourth season generates a lot of expectation, as it presents two important characters: Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher. It will show the moment when Prince Charles marries a young Diana in 1981. In addition, the political action of the first woman to hold the position of Prime Minister will be known.