The Dog & The Boy is the new anime from Netflix that was made with an AI. It was released on January 31, 2023, has a duration of 3:34 minutes and has already sparked quite a bit of controversy. For a long time, AI applied to sensitive human tasks has been criticized because it is attributed that it could supplant human actions that it “shouldn’t”, an issue that is criticized again before the new Netflix Japan anime.

Netflix Japan, through Netflix Anime Creators Base, whose headquarters are in Tokyo, is in charge of the project and through a tweet informed the reason for the decision:

“As an experimental effort to help the anime industry, which is short of manpower, we used image generation technology for the background landscapes of all cuts of the three-minute video!”.

In addition to that, it seems Netflix is ​​looking to implement AI and streamline anime production. This in collaboration with Rinna Inc. —a company that generates art with AI— and WIT Studio.

towards the end of the video, a hand-drawn landscape is shown, and the caption that it was supervised by an animator.

Netflix アニメ ・ クリエイターズ ベース ベース × 技術 開発 の rinna 株式 会社 × Wit Studio による 共同 プロジェクト 『犬 と 少年』 の ショート ムービー。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。 人手 不足 アニメ 業界 を 補助 する 実験 な 取り組み とし て 、 3 分間 の 全 カット の 背景 に 画像 生成 技術 技術 を 活用！ pic.twitter.com/GYuWONSqlJ —Netflix Japan |ネットフリックス (@NetflixJP) January 31, 2023

However, people in the networks criticize from various perspectives the use of AI in animation, illustration and writing, among other arts. Due to the impersonation of jobs that could lead to.

AI: The Peak of Anime Doesn’t Mean the Heyday of Animators

The anime industry is huge, yet despite its ever expanding — especially after the pandemic — abuses continue to be reported. These range from excessive stress that generates cardiac arrests and strokes to lousy salaries that are undignified.

So Netflix probably has a labor shortage for very particular reasons. However, it is a reality, the AI ​​came to illustrate our anime. Let’s see how your product is received and what it will do for the future of the industry.

Source: Netflix Japan

We recommend: The first manga made by AI will soon debut in Japan

Another Netflix controversy

Secondly, Despite the fact that Netflix is ​​the titan of the streaming era, the outlook is uncertain now that the service is restricted and avoids account sharing. Let’s see how each of his moves turns out for him.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.