If the repression of Netflix password sharing is forcing you to leave your ex-partner’s account, now it’s easier to transfer your profile to the old account you just reactivated (or even your new partner’s). In an update on Tuesday, Netflix reports that you can now use their profile transfer tool to send your viewing history and recommendations to an existing account.

Before this change, Netflix it only allowed you to transfer your profile to newly created accounts. This was quite awkward if you already had an inactive account with Netflix that you wanted to use again, or if you were planning to share an existing account with someone you just moved with. Netflix launched its profile transfer tool last year as a prelude to the password sharing crackdown it introduced in May.

According to the GIF shared on the website of Netflix, it appears that you can transfer your profile to an existing account simply by entering the email and password associated with it. In addition to your viewing history and recommendations, the profile transfer tool can also send game saves and My listwhich should make it a bit less frustrating to start over if you’ve been banned from a shared account.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: The truth is, I would prefer to start over, apart from not remembering which chapter you stayed in from a series with many seasons, it would be better to start over, at least in my case. I guess it’s nice to have the option, especially if you’re one of those people obsessed with managing the algorithm.