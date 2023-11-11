













This is how the exclusivity that this animated film had for several months on Peacock will end, a platform owned by NBC Universal, and which despite its support is not as popular as we might say.

However, there is something worth knowing about Super Mario Bros. The Movie and its arrival on Netflix. What happens is that at the moment it is only confirmed for the United States.

Yes, this still needs to apply globally. But some believe that sooner or later it will reach all regions through this service.

The reason is that Peacock is very limited; It has a presence in the US, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Likewise, it is present in Italy and in association with SkyShowtime it has a presence in other European countries.

But it is completely absent in Latin America, Asia (with the exception of India via JioCinema), the Middle East and Africa, regions where Netflix is ​​present.

So it could only be a matter of time before Super Mario Bros. The Movie comes to Netflix in other countries. Especially because it suits NBC Universal.

For the families that go a little too hard on Mario Kart over the holidays, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be on Netflix to help the healing. December 3! pic.twitter.com/5nhvrcJWME — Netflix (@netflix) November 9, 2023

This company is the one that receives part of the profits from the exhibition of Super Mario Bros. The Movie on other platforms.

It is time to exploit this animated film as much as possible, one of the most successful of this year and which has a cumulative total of more than $1.3 billion dollars.

Fountain: Universal Pictures.

That’s what it got at the end of its run in theaters around the world. Currently it can also be seen as rent or purchase through other services such as Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from Super Mario Bros. The Movie We have more film information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

