Netflix announced a large amount of content (K-Content), with 34 Korean TV series, movies and shows, including original productions and fan favorites. According to the data they shared with La República, more than 60% of the platform’s members chose to see a Korean production last year. “In Latin America, where viewing has doubled year after year since 2017,” they point out.

“Over the past year, Korean series and movies have regularly appeared on our Global Top 10 list in more than 90 countries, and three of Netflix’s most-watched shows are from Korea. This year, we’re going further with the stories we tell and how we tell them. With this lineup of Korean titles, Netflix will continue to be the ultimate destination for compelling, diverse, and must-watch Korean storytelling,” said Don Kang, Vice President of Content (Korea)

Here are some of the productions that will be released.

Series:

The monster of old Seoul

Cast: Park Seo-jun, Han So-hee, Claudia Kim, Kim Hae-sook, Cho Han-cheul, Wi Ha-jun

A monster intrigue series set in the middle of the year 1945—one of the darkest in Korean history—about two young men trying to survive while facing off against a monster born of human greed.

Doona!

Cast: Suzy, Yang Se-jong

Doona! is the story of a romance that is born in a student house when Won-joon, an average college boy, meets Doona, a former K-pop star. The series is based on a webcomic that became famous for portraying a romance with a former K-pop star and for its delicate depiction of the emotions that bring this story to life. Suzy, considered by many to be the ideal actress for the role due to her experience as a K-pop star and her beauty, has incredible chemistry with the renowned Yang Se-jong.

Black Knight

Cast: Kim Woo-bin, Song Seung-heon, Kang You-seok, Esom

Set in the year 2071, where people are dependent on respirators due to extreme air pollution, Black Knight is a Netflix series that follows 5-8, a legendary delivery boy with extraordinary combat skills, who encounters Sa- wol, a boy who dreams of following in his footsteps, because becoming a delivery man is the only hope for refugees in this world. Based on a popular webcomic, the series depicts a world where only 1% of the human race has survived and established strict social stratification in the deserted lands of the Korean Peninsula, where delivery men play a crucial role in a society it stopped working properly.

your time calls

Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been, Kang Hoon

Your Time Calls is a romantic series where Jun-hee, who misses her boyfriend who died a year ago, goes back in time to 1998 to meet Si-heon, a man identical to her boyfriend. The series immediately hit the headlines after it was announced as the remake of Someday or One Day, a classic Taiwanese romance.

The Glory: Part 2

Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, Jung Sung-il

Glory is a Netflix series that tells the story of a woman broken by school violence —who has dedicated her life to weaving a delicate web of revenge— and the people who fall into her trap. The enthusiastically heralded series is a project that brought together already acclaimed screenwriter Kim Eun-sook, genre master director An Gil-ho and a star-studded cast led by Song Hye-kyo.

Films

boksoon must die

Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Kim Si-a, Esom, Koo Kyo-hwan, among others

Boksoon leads a double life: she is the mother of a teenage girl and also a professional assassin in the specialized agency MK. Caught between her job demands and her duty as her mother, Ella Boksoon refuses to complete a mission assigned to her and throws herself into an inevitable struggle.

JUNG_E

Cast: Kang Soo-youn, Kim Hyun-joo, Ryu Kyung-soo

Jung_E, set in the 22nd century, shows a desolate Earth that can no longer be inhabited due to climate change. Amidst all the chaos, an internal war rages in the shelter that was built for human survival. Victory—that is, the end of the war—now depends on finding a way to clone a heroine to create a mercenary robot.

Dancer

Cast: Jun Jong-seo, Kim Ji-hun, Park Yu-rim, among others

This film shows the incredible and ruthless revenge of Okju, a former bodyguard, to honor the wish of her best friend Minhee. Ballerina is directed by Lee Chung-hyun, who caused a stir in the Korean film industry with his short film Bargain and demonstrated his great directing skills in the mystery thriller The Telephone, with its engaging plot and colorful characters. Ballerina offers audiences stylized avant-garde images and action scenes, and draws attention with its refreshing cast of Jun Jong-seo, Kim Ji-hun, and Park Yu-rim. Jun Jong-seo plays Okju, a former bodyguard whose skills in self-defense, handling swords and weapons, and riding a motorcycle know no limits.

believer 2

Cast: Cho Jin-woong, Cha Seung-won, Han Hyo-joo, Oh Seung-hoon, Kim Dong-young, Lee Joo-young, among others

This crime action movie follows the disturbing war between Won-ho, who is still on the trail of Mr. Lee’s organization, and the missing Rak after the fight at Yongsan station, Brian, who has returned, and a new character who is known as Big Knife. Believer 2 follows Won-ho’s investigation to find Rak, who disappeared after Brian’s incarceration, and his fight to take down the elusive cartel.