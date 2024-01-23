













Netflix announces that it will have WWE Raw live starting in January 2025









Through a statement and through several official channels, it was announced that the WWE Raw program will be available as a stream exclusively through Netflix in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Latin America every week all year round.

Let's not lose sight of an important detail about this news. This is the first time that such a long-running program decides to leave traditional cable services and become exclusive through a streaming service. This could mean that now to watch Mondays through Seth Rollins, CM Punk oa Cody Rhodes it will be necessary to connect to the Internet.

Source: WWE

A detail that is not yet completely clear but to which we must also pay close attention is that at least in Latin America, other programs such as NXT and Smackdown will also be available on this streaming service. Even premium live events (PLE) like Wrestlemania and SummerSlam will also be viewable.

How long will the agreement between WWE and Netflix last?

In accordance with deadline, the agreement between WWE and Netflix is ​​signed for 10 years and cost the not inconsiderable amount of 5 billion dollars. The idea is that the streaming service will be responsible for broadcasting live shows, specials and documentary production outside the United States, while Peacock maintains local rights.

The president and COO of TKO Group, the company that owns World Wrestling Entertainment, said that this agreement is transformative and unites the wrestling product with the global reach that Netflix has. “Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens our medium and dramatically expands WWE's reach and will bring a live audience to Netflix.”

Now we will have to see how this partnership will develop on a creative level and how it will impact the transmission of programs like RAW and SmackDown since these shows would no longer be available in Mexico through Fox Sports.

