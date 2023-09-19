As is well known, Netflix is ​​having a good time launching series and movies on its platform, with audience records that have been beneficial for the company, among them we have Stranger Things, Merlina and recently to One Piece. However, animation is also key, and video game shows are taking a direction that seems to be going in the right way.

It was recently announced that this streaming company will have an event that will celebrate the most outstanding animations and those to come, and curiously many of them are directly inspired by video games. Even during the presentation, the first three episodes of Castlevania: Notcurne series that will arrive on the platform on 28 of this month.

The date for the broadcast is next September 27th o’clock 9:00 AM in pacific time, 10:00 AM For those who are in the center of Mexico. And it is worth mentioning that they will not only talk about the successes that have been had in terms of programs, as they will give exclusive previews for what will be added in the coming months and years in this service.

Mark your calendars ’cause #NetflixDrop01 is bringing you the digital premiere of Castlevania: Nocturne + Epic Animation Drops (feat. Scott Pilgrim, Sonic Prime, and MORE). Sept 27th, 9AM PT.https://t.co/V0KEQH7ZxZ pic.twitter.com/xOQR8l98vP — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 13, 2023

Among the clearest examples we have Scott Pilgrim, Sonic Prime Season 3, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, Blue Eye Samurai, Pluto and Masters of the Universe: Revolution. And although these are the ones confirmed so far, you can see the logo of Capcom within the promotional image, in addition to that the video game company itself has retweeted the publication.

This obviously alludes to the announced series of Dragon’s Dogma, along with the reveal of his next video game.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Personally, I am hoping that more of the Tekken series is shown and that the date of Sonic Prime 3 is not so far away, since the latter keeps me hooked because its chapters are linked to each other.