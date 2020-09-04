There are legends that never die and Ayrton Senna’s will always remain in the hearts of all Formula 1 lovers. His charisma, his talent or his determination have been a source of inspiration for the world of cinema, which brought him to the big screen in 2010 with ‘Senna’. The Asif Kapadia-directed film was nominated for BAFTA Awards for Best British Film, it was awarded at prestigious festivals such as Los Angeles or Sundance and raised around € 11M.

The Senna surname continues to be a profitable first name today. And that is why ‘Netflix’ has announced a miniseries based on the Brazilian pilot in which will try to show “the intimacy of the man who became a national hero and conquered the world”, focusing a lot on his personal side. “It is an invitation to explore the personality and family relationships of the three-time Formula 1 champion”, explained Maria Angela de Jesus, director of original international productions of ‘Netflix’ in Brazil.

“It is very special to be able to announce that we will tell the story that few know about him. The Senna family is committed to making this project totally unique and unprecedented.. And no one better than ‘Netflix’, which has a global reach, to be our partner in this project “, says Viviane Senna, Ayrton’s sister, quoted in a statement.

The miniseries will be recorded in English and Portuguese and will tell the pilot’s entire career, including his successes or misunderstandings that he had to face throughout his career, from his beginnings in the Formula Ford 1600 in England until his tragic death at the Imola circuit in 1994. “Senna started her journey in Sao Paulo and conquered the world, we are honored to bring her inspiring journey to all her fans, wherever they are. “said Maria Angela de Jesus. “Ayrton Senna has a legacy that spans generations and borders and ‘Netflix’ is proud to bring this fresh look at the man behind the pilot to subscribers in over 190 countries. “

The series will consist of eight episodes and will be produced by the Gullane brothers. The plot will focus on the human being behind the pilot, emphasizing his personality, family relationships and the dramas that accompanied him during his life and career, according to those responsible. Of course, we will have to wait until 2022 to see the great symbol of Formula 1 on our screens.