Netflix has announced the premiere of The Paper House: Korea – Economic Area Board series for June 26. The original Spanish version was finished this year.

The date refers to the launch for streaming in the United States – it has not yet been confirmed if the date will be the same for the rest of the world.

MONEY HEIST: KOREA – JOINT ECONOMIC AREA – an adaptation of La Casa de Papel/Money Heist – is coming to Netflix on June 24 pic.twitter.com/wIGvPZqDJP — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 29, 2022

The series will feature Round 6 star Park Hae-Soo playing the character Berlin.

It is also unknown how faithful the Korean production will be to the original version, but it is likely that it will be an adaptation with a new and different story, albeit with the same characters.

The image released shows a Korean mask, different from the one used in the Spanish version based on the painter Salvador Dalí.

