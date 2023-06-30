He May 30, 1973one of the most shocking events occurred that kept the Latin America for more than 60 hours. It was about the kidnapping of a Medellin Aeronautical Society (SAM) plane that had 82 passengers on board.

The kidnappers were two former Paraguayan soccer players who had failed in their careers, so their motive was to ask for a large sum of money in return. In addition, they requested the release of a group of 50 political prisoners imprisoned in the department of Santander.

This shocking fact will reach the screens through Netflixplatform in which all the details of what happened will be told.

What was the Netflix announcement?

Netflix has started filming the series about the hijacking of Flight 601. Photo: Netflix

Netflix recently announced that filming has begun for the series that will deal with the case of Flight 601, a Colombian plane that was hijacked by Eusebio Borja and Francisco Solano López, two former Paraguayan soccer players.

In addition, he revealed the names of the actors and actresses who will star in the production. Among them are Mónica Lopera, Christian Tappan, Enrique Carriazo, Marcela Benjumea and Ángela Cano. It was also indicated that the series will only have six episodes.

What happened during the kidnapping?

This is how the hijacking of flight 601 was announced. Photo: Radio Ambulante

Flight 601 initially departed from Bogotá, but it was at one of its stops that the so-called ‘air pirates’ boarded so as not to get off until 60 hours later at two different destinations: Argentina and Paraguay. During the trip, the hijackers announced their wrongdoing with a shot towards the roof of the plane, which triggered alerts from the crew and passengers.

Among their requests, they first told the pilot to change the route to Aruba and added that everything would end if they gave them $200,000 and released their friends: 50 political prisoners. However, all they fled with was $50,000.

