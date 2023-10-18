Many people have come to think that the Netflix has been in trouble because its new rules have not been the most accepted, and the rule of not being able to share passwords with people who do not live at the same address can be taken as an example. However, with the shows they have released lately, it is irresistible for many to stop paying the monthly fee to watch the content.

The company revealed its third-quarter earnings and announced that it managed to add 8.8 million new subscribers during this period, marking its best quarterly increase in people in more than three years. Well, last year it managed to get 2.4 million users to pay attention to everything offered in the catalog.

On the other hand, they announced something that seems unthinkable and of which they are very sure, that is the increase in the price of membership in the basic and also premium levels. Fortunately, it will not happen in all regions, it will only apply in United States, United Kingdom and France. So in Latin America there will not be any type of alteration after what happened with the insulting “do not share passwords.”

For those who are interested, in USAthe price of the basic plan will increase by $9.99 to $11.99. The premium plan will go from $19.99 to $22.99. For those who live in United Kingdomthe basic plan will go from £6.99 to £7.99, while premium will go from £15.99 to £17.99. Which is a change that some may not fully accept, but in the end they may end up succumbing to all the programs that are available.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It seems like Netflix isn’t afraid of people leaving it behind, but it may one day get to the point where they’ll get fed up with these rules. The truth is, I don’t expect much from this service, nothing beyond the Scott Pilgrim anime.