The original content of Netflix it’s a big bet. Throughout the past year, we saw 500 productions that can only be found on this platform. From movies, through series, documentaries, to specials of all kinds. Nevertheless, the company plans to reduce quantity and focus on qualitythis to combat the constant loss of subscribers.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Netflix would drop all productions that do not generate enough income, regardless of critical reception. This does not mean that they will decrease the budget that they plan to use. There are still plans to invest $20 billion dollars in all kinds of series, movies and moreonly the production quantity will be less.

This means ending various relationships with various production houses in Hollywood and around the world. The focus is on blockbusters, such as Stranger Things, deliver the returns that Netflix expects. There are no details yet on what will be removed and what will follow, but this could be the first step to a new Netflix.

On related topics, Netflix will put an end to shared accounts in 2023. Similarly, the company lost a third of its value in the stock market.

Editor’s Note:

Netflix, unlike Disney+ or HBO Max, doesn’t seem to have a strategy for the current market. Everything they’ve released, although some great quality stuff, still feels like productions from years ago, and they’re not on par with their competitors.

Via: The Wall Street Journal.