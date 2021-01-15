Something that they often do at the beginning of the year in the accounts of Netflix, is to warn us about many of the next content that will be arriving on the platforms, and this time it is the turn of the series. Specifically, to the series that will return throughout this year with new seasons, including many of the most popular on the platform. A long list of up to 23 series that will return home soon, and that will leave content for all tastes. In addition to other new series that will be arriving and other content that has not been advertised here.

The list of Netflix series that will return soon is the following:

Stranger Things S4

The paper house T5

Love, Death & Robots S2

You T3

Atypical T Final

The Crown T5 and T6

Ozark T Final

Sex Education T3

My first kiss 3

Love Alarm T2

Lucifer S5 part B

Outer Banks T2

The Last Kingdom S5

Elite T4

Cobra Kai T4

Alice in Borderland S2

The Witcher T2

Valeria T2

The neighbor T2

Ax T2

Top Boy T2

Mortel T2

Blood & Water T2

It should be borne in mind that although specific dates have not been specified here, it has been specified that with “coming soon” they mean that they will arrive very soon, so we hope that at least all these series will be released this year, or even in this first half. We understand that it will depend to a large extent also on the possibilities that occur due to the effects of the coronavirus.

Netflix also recently launched a new feature in Spain that allows us to see randomly recommended content, in case we don’t know what to watch at all times.