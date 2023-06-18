Netflix announced at Tudum 2023 the live action of the popular anime “Avatar the last Airbender”. This generated mixed feelings due to two situations: the fact that Netflix has a bad reputation with live actions after the failure with “Death Note”, among others; and, on the other hand, there was already a first attempt to adapt this series to real life and it was a complete failure. That is why fans are afraid of what the streaming company can do and some think that it cannot be worse than “The Last Airbender”.

First images of “Avatar: The Last Airbender”

The fans, seeing this, pointed out that it could easily be shown before filming, since they did not show anything. Others mentioned that they waited a long time for this and have come off as “clowns”. They also recalled that after the 2010 movie there is not much room for improvement. Others were optimistic about the images shown.

“Please don’t screw it up, Avatar made a difference in many programs of the time because of its animation and history, but more importantly because of its message. Knowing that the original creators are not in this project, I’m already afraid,” was one of the comments regarding the ad.

When is “Avatar: The Last Airbender” released?

Although there is no confirmed date, Netflix announced that this live action will premiere in 2024. It should be remembered that filming has already finished and everyone is waiting for the premiere.

What is the length of “Avatar: The Last Airbender”?

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” will consist of a first season of 8 chapters with a duration of one hour each chapter. Due to casting, it seems they will only cover the first book of the anime, which is about Aang learning the element of water.

What is “Avatar: The Last Airbender” about?

“The brothers Katara and Sokka wake up young Aang from a long hibernation and find out that he is an Avatar, whose powers can defeat the vile Fire Nation”, this is what can be read in the synopsis of the animation made by Netflix. As the live action is based on it, it can be estimated that it will be similar; however, they sometimes make changes.

Cast of “Avatar: The Last Airbender”

Gordon Cormier: Aang

Kiawentiio Tarbell: Katara

Ian Osley: Sokka

Dallas Liu: Zuko

