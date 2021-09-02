Currently, Netflix and Guillermo del Toro They have a healthy relationship, mainly thanks to the animated series Trollhunters. Now, today it has been revealed that the streaming platform and the Mexican director will continue to collaborate, since it has been announced Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, a horror anthology that will feature a great repertoire of Hollywood talent.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities it will be a live action series in anthology format, which will have eight episodes. Within these productions we can find names like Andrew Lincoln, famous for his participation in The walking dead, Essie Davis, whom you will recognize by Babadook, and Hannah Galway, star of Mrs. America.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities promises a macabre mashup of genre-defining horror. Here are the cast and creators chosen by @RealGDT to bring these eight episodes to life ⬇️⬇️⬇️ – Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 2, 2021

This series is inspired by several short stories by HP Lovecraft, as well as a couple of short stories by Guillermo del Toro. Each chapter will have a unique writer, director and actors, all supervised by the Mexican filmmaker. Although at the moment there is no release date for Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, this is a project that fans of works like The Pan’s Labyrinth they cannot be lost.

Via: Netflix