Netflix has just announced that it will carry the video game saga Gears of War to the big and small screen. Since they announced that they will work together with The Coalition to make a film of the franchise. Which will be followed by an animated series for adults.

Source: Xbox Game Studios.

The news was released to celebrate the 16th anniversary of the release of the first Gears of War. At the moment no further details were given outside of the fact that they will work with The Coalition. Let us remember that this company is responsible for the franchise since the fourth installment.

For years the franchise has been considered for the cinematic treatment. Even the actor and fighter, Dave Batista, expressed many times in the past his desire to bring Marcus Fénix to life. Now that an adaptation is a reality, all that remains is to wait for some casting announcements.

We recommend you: Gears of War could have a remastered collection

In recent years, Netflix has had a good run with its video game adaptations. The series of Castlevania, Arcane Y Cyberpunk: Edgerunners They achieved great success with both the public and the critics. so maybe Gears of War you will be in good hands with them. Does this news excite you?

What is Gears of War?

Gears of War is a third-person shooter video game franchise created by Epic Games. This presents us with the story of a war between humanity and strange underground beings known as Locust. Both sides fight for control of the planet known as Sera.

Source: Xbox Game Studios

So far the franchise has five main video games that have been very well received, as well as a spin-off. Although it is focused on action, its story has several moments that would lend themselves perfectly to an adaptation. Let’s hope that Netflix manages to do justice to the adventures of the Delta squad.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.