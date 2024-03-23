













AnimeJapan 2024 has already started and among the companies that had announcements was Netflix. One of them was a crossover between the series of Baki Hanma and Kengan Ashurawhich is called Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura.

In addition to the respective poster, this company also published a preliminary preview of what can be expected from this new anime, which already has a date. According to plan, it will be released on June 6, 2024.

There is no information, at least at the moment, about how many episodes this anime will have. But the participation of the voice actors behind each of these characters is confirmed.

So Nobunaga Shimazaki as Baki Hanma and Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Tokita Ohma participate again.

As for the visual aspect of this crossover, it seems everything will be with traditional animation, not like Kengan Ashura which is made in 3DCG.

That is, it uses three-dimensional computer-generated graphics and the cel-shading technique.

Although there was no mention of what study Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura The fact that it is in 2D could indicate that it is a production of TMS Entertainment, the company that makes the Baki anime.

Currently, both the attempted battles of this character and those of Tokita have two seasons each on Netflix and are very popular.

So a crossover like Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura It has all the sense of the world. One imagines that Akita Shoten, the publisher behind Baki's manga, as well as Shogakukan, which handles the Kengan Ashurathey had to agree.

Source: Netflix.

This anime will allow you to see its protagonists, both tremendous fighters, measure their strength and discover which of the two is the strongest. Although surely many anticipate who will win.

