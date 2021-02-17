Netflix has a new anime series in its hands and it is one of the ones it is called upon to generate hype, at least among the fans of the popular Valve game, DOTA 2. In fact, the brief video preview that you can see on these lines has been enough to raise the passions of many and the fears of many others, and is that the bet gives platform streaming For the animation of oriental cut it has given fruits of all kinds.

Dota: Dragon Blood is the adaptation of the title of action strategy in real time and one of the most followed in the area of esports, for whose production Netflix and Valve have joined forces. Very little has been revealed in history, except that it will star Davion, a powerful Dragon Knight willing to exterminate the monsters that have invaded the world at any cost.

Ashley Edward Miller, known for having participated as a screenwriter and director in series and films such as Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, FringeY X Men First generation is the scriptwriter and showrunner of Dota: Dragon Blood, whose animation has been in charge of the Korean studio Studio Mir, responsible for series such as The legend of Korra, Voltron: The Legendary Defender or Kipo and the age of magical beasts.

“Fans will love how we’ve envisioned the DOTA 2 universe and woven an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favorite characters,” explains Miller. Dota: Dragon Blood. “Film animation, acting, and music are simply the next level and I am grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions.”

If what has been said is fulfilled or not, we will have to wait to find out and there is the series of Castlevaniaas controversial (people liked it and others so much it seemed nonsense) example, but it will be a short wait: Dota: Dragon Blood, the next one will be released March 25th… On Netflix, of course.