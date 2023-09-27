Dante is returning, but in animated form. At your entertainment event Drop 01, Netflix announced that it is partnering with Capcom for a new animated series based on the action series Devil May Cry. Adi Shankar, who previously worked on the adaptation of Castlevania for Netflixwill be the executive producer, while Studio Mir will be in charge of the animation.

There is no release date yet, but Netflix lists the program as “coming soon.” You can take a very brief look at the teaser trailer at the bottom of this note. Not much else is known about the series, but in a statement, Shankar said:

“It is an honor that Netflix and Capcom I have been entrusted with the management of the franchise Devil May Cry. [El escritor] “Alex Larsen and I love these characters, we are part of the fan community, and we promise to surpass the exceptionally high bar we have set for ourselves.”

This is not the first collaboration between Netflix and Capcom; The platform has carried out several different projects of resident Eviland a movie is also in development Megaman. Netflix He hasn’t been shy when it comes to adapting video games either, with projects in development including Horizon Zero Dawn, Gears of War, Assassin’s Creed and BioShock.

As to Devil May Crythe fifth installment in the series, released in 2019, was director Hideaki Itsuno’s attempt to revive pure action games.

“I wanted to show that the genre could exist if you focused on just that,” he said in 2019 when talking about the game’s stylish action.

