On the Instagram profile of the well-known streaming service Netflix the schedule of the series arriving this first month of has been announced 2023. The January first it’s already a pretty busy day with the arrival of the first season of the crime TV series Kaleidoscope and the return of The Good Doctor in its fifth season. The January 4th will come instead”The lying life of adults“, a dramatic film inspired by the homonymous novel by Elena Ferrante.

The dramatic comedy Ginny and Georgia will return to Netflix with a second season il January 5th while the January 6th it will be up to The Pale Blue Eye, a mystery feature film starring a young Edgar Allan Poe grappling with several cases to solve. The January 12th the second season of the beloved will finally arrive Vikings Valhalla while the January 13th there will be two series that will continue with a new season, Love Life will have its second season while Sky Red his third.

The January 18th an all-Italian drama film will arrive on Netflix, based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Edoardo Albinati and winner of the Strega Prize, “The Catholic School” is ready to enrich the catalog of the well-known streaming platform. The January 19th the sitcom will premiere “That ’90s show“, direct sequel to “That ’70s show”. “Pamela, a love story“, an autobiographical film by Pamela Anderson, will conclude its January releases on 01/31/2023.