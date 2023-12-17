Netflix has announced that the One Piece manga will receive a new anime adaptation, starting from the famous East Blue saga. The anime series, titled The One Piece, will be produced by the renowned WIT Studio, known for their work on hit series such as Spy x Family and Attack on Titan (Season 1-3). Currently in production, The One Piece will stream as a worldwide exclusive on Netflix, representing a significant collaboration with the production committee, made up of representatives from Shueisha, Fuji Television Network and Toei Animation Co. In a joint statement, the committee expressed commitment to this innovative project, which stands out from the anime TV series that has captivated audiences for over 25 years. With The One Piece the production aims to provide viewers with an experience that is both new and familiar, using cutting-edge visual technologies to reinterpret Luffy's adventures.

Another manga by Oda, created when he was just 19 years old, will also be adapted into an anime for the first time. Coming out in January, the anime adaptation Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation follows the story of Ryuma, a samurai trapped in a world shaken by a disturbing force: a dragon capable of unleashing catastrophic destruction on the earth. This anime adaptation offers a unique opportunity for fans to discover Oda's creative genius in his early years, offering a new perspective on his storytelling talent and a window into his imaginative world. Monsters 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation will be released on Netflix in January 2024.